Global High-Power LED Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global High-Power LED Market is valued approximately USD 4.31 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026. High power LED is a light-emitting diode with a larger working power rating. High power LEDs offer higher level of light as compared to traditional LEDs. For instance, in ordinary LED power is generally 0.05W and the working current is 20mA, while high power LED the working current can range between dozen to hundred milliamps. Compact size, less power consumption, continuous light output, long operating life and low voltage operation are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Further, the increasing demand and applications of high brightness LED is also expected to fuel the growth of the market. For instance, in automotive industry, high power LEDs are utilized in exterior and interior applications such as backlighting and flash lighting. Moreover, increasing demand for smart lighting system and rise in awareness pertaining to energy efficient systems are the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, the high temperature and thermal problem is the major limitations of high power LED that is anticipated to hinder the growth of global High Power LED market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global High-Power LED Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is anticipated to exhibit largest share over the forecast period 2019-2026. Rising demand for energy saving and eco-friendly lighting products contribute to the market and would create lucrative growth opportunities for the High-Power LED market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cree

Nichia

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Samsung Electronics

Lumileds

Everlight Electronics

Epistar

Seoul Semiconductor

LG Innotek

Broadcom

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Packaging Type:

Mesa

Flip Chip

Vertical

By Application:

Automotive

General Lighting

Backlighting

Flash Lighting

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global High Power LED Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

