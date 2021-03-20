All news

Global High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

High-speed bearing mainly refers to the bearing whose dn value is greater than or equal to 1.0×106(where d: bearing diameter,n: bearing speed).Because the speed of high-speed bearing is relatively high, in high speed, high temperature, low temperature, strong magnetic field and other harsh conditions, so the lubrication adhesion and working life, working temperature has higher requirements.High speed bearing grease is mainly used in electronics, machine tool manufacturing, textile chemical fiber industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)
Vietnam High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Vietnam High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Soap Base Grease

Polyurea Grease
Others
Soap base grease is the most used type, with about 66% market share.

Vietnam High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)
Vietnam High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Textile and Chemical Fiber
Machine Tool Manufacturing
Electronic Products
Small Motor
Others
Demand of textile and chemical fiber occupied largest market share of about 37% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)
Total Vietnam High-Speed Bearings Lubricating Grease Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Shell
Exxon Mobil
Chevron
Kluber Lubrication
SKF
Dow Corning
Kyodo Yushi

