Global H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB in Apparel and Footwear (World) Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

H&M is the fourth largest player in the apparel and footwear market. After years of strong growth, the company has recently gone through more challenging times, as it was relatively late to develop its digital strategy and competition had arisen from other fast fashion players, as well as active wear brands and private label. To differentiate itself from such competition and boost its sales, the company is now banking on digitalisation, continuous expansion in Asia Pacific, and sustainability.

Euromonitor International’s H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB in Apparel and Footwear (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Apparel and Footwear industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB in Apparel and Footwear (World)

Euromonitor International

October 2019

Scope of the Report

State of Play

Strategic Evaluation

Exposure to Future Growth

Competitive Positioning

Sustainable Apparel Review

Key Findings

Appendix..continue

