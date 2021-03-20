Global Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Hydroxypropyl cellulose (HPC) is a derivative of cellulose with both water solubility and organic solubility. It is used as an excipient, and topical ophthalmic protectant and lubricant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

& (Kilo MT)

South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

L-HPC

H-HPC

By type，L-HPC is the most commonly used type, with about 89.49% market share in 2019.

South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharma

Food

Pharma application was the most widely used area which took up about 91.5% of the global total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ashland

Nippon Soda

Shin-Etsu

Huzhou Zhanwang

Anhui Shanhe

Shandong Ehua

Tai’an Ruitai

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 L-HPC

4.1.3 H-HPC

4.2 By Type – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharma

5.1.3 Food

5.2 By Application – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Ashland

6.1.1 Ashland Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Ashland Business Overview

6.1.3 Ashland Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Ashland Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Ashland Key News

6.2 Nippon Soda

6.2.1 Nippon Soda Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Nippon Soda Business Overview

6.2.3 Nippon Soda Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Nippon Soda Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Nippon Soda Key News

6.3 Shin-Etsu

6.3.1 Shin-Etsu Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Shin-Etsu Business Overview

6.3.3 Shin-Etsu Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Shin-Etsu Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Shin-Etsu Key News

6.4 Huzhou Zhanwang

6.4.1 Huzhou Zhanwang Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Huzhou Zhanwang Business Overview

6.4.3 Huzhou Zhanwang Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Huzhou Zhanwang Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Huzhou Zhanwang Key News

6.5 Anhui Shanhe

6.5.1 Anhui Shanhe Corporate Summary

….….Continued

