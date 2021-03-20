All news

Global Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) in China, including the following market information:
China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
L-HPC
H-HPC
By type，L-HPC is the most commonly used type, with about 89.49% market share in 2019.

China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharma
Food
Pharma application was the most widely used area which took up about 91.5% of the global total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Total China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Ashland
Nippon Soda
Shin-Etsu
Huzhou Zhanwang
Anhui Shanhe
Shandong Ehua
Tai’an Ruitai

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Overall Market Size
2.1 China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 L-HPC
4.1.3 H-HPC
4.2 By Type – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Pharma
5.1.3 Food
5.2 By Application – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – China Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Ashland
6.1.1 Ashland Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Ashland Business Overview
6.1.3 Ashland Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Ashland Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Ashland Key News
6.2 Nippon Soda

….….Continued

 

