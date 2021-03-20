Global Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

L-HPC

H-HPC

By type，L-HPC is the most commonly used type, with about 89.49% market share in 2019.

Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharma

Food

Pharma application was the most widely used area which took up about 91.5% of the global total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ashland

Nippon Soda

Shin-Etsu

Huzhou Zhanwang

Anhui Shanhe

Shandong Ehua

Tai’an Ruitai

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 L-HPC

4.1.3 H-HPC

4.2 By Type – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharma

5.1.3 Food

5.2 By Application – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Ashland

6.1.1 Ashland Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Ashland Business Overview

6.1.3 Ashland Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Ashland Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Ashland Key News

6.2 Nippon Soda

6.2.1 Nippon Soda Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Nippon Soda Business Overview

6.2.3 Nippon Soda Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Nippon Soda Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Nippon Soda Key News

6.3 Shin-Etsu

6.3.1 Shin-Etsu Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Shin-Etsu Business Overview

6.3.3 Shin-Etsu Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Shin-Etsu Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Shin-Etsu Key News

6.4 Huzhou Zhanwang

6.4.1 Huzhou Zhanwang Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Huzhou Zhanwang Business Overview

6.4.3 Huzhou Zhanwang Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Huzhou Zhanwang Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Huzhou Zhanwang Key News

6.5 Anhui Shanhe

6.5.1 Anhui Shanhe Corporate Summary

….….Continued

