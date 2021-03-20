All news

Global Illite Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Illite is a secondary mineral precipitate, and an example of a phyllosilicate, or layered alumino-silicate. Illite occurs as an altered product of muscovite and feldspar in weathering and hydrothermal environments. Structurally, illite is quite similar to muscovite with slightly more silicon, magnesium, iron, and water and slightly less tetrahedral aluminium and interlayer potassium.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Illite in UK, including the following market information:

UK Illite Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Illite Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
UK Illite Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)
Top Five Competitors in UK Illite Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Illite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some

impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Illite production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Illite Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
UK Illite Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Industrial Grade
Cosmetic Grade
Feed Grade
In terms of types, industrial grade occupied the largest sales share of 83.59% in 2019.

UK Illite Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)
UK Illite Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Coating and Paint
Rubber and Plastic
Paper Industry
Ceramic Industry
Personal Care & Cosmetics

Feed Industry
Others
In 2019, the consumption volume of coating and paint using accounted for 26.67% of global share.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Illite Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Illite Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Illite Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
Total UK Illite Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Chengde Rehe Mining
Yonggung Illite
Sunwoo Illite
Argile du Velay
Guangzhou Teamgo
Lingshou County Antai Mining
Chifeng Hengyuan Mineral

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Illite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Illite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Illite Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Illite Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Illite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK Illite Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Illite Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top UK Illite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 UK Illite Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 UK Illite Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 UK Illite Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Illite Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 UK Manufacturers Illite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Illite Players in UK
3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Illite Companies
3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Illite Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – UK Illite Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Industrial Grade
4.1.3 Cosmetic Grade
4.1.4 Feed Grade
4.2 By Type – UK Illite Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – UK Illite Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – UK Illite Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – UK Illite Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – UK Illite Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – UK Illite Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – UK Illite Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – UK Illite Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – UK Illite Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – UK Illite Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Coating and Paint
5.1.3 Rubber and Plastic
5.1.4 Paper Industry
5.1.5 Ceramic Industry
5.1.6 Personal Care & Cosmetics
5.1.7 Feed Industry
5.1.8 Others
5.2 By Application – UK Illite Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – UK Illite Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – UK Illite Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – UK Illite Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – UK Illite Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – UK Illite Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – UK Illite Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – UK Illite Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – UK Illite Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Chengde Rehe Mining
6.1.1 Chengde Rehe Mining Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Chengde Rehe Mining Business Overview
6.1.3 Chengde Rehe Mining Illite Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Chengde Rehe Mining Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Chengde Rehe Mining Key News
6.2 Yonggung Illite
6.2.1 Yonggung Illite Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Yonggung Illite Business Overview
6.2.3 Yonggung Illite Illite Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Yonggung Illite Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Yonggung Illite Key News
6.3 Sunwoo Illite
6.3.1 Sunwoo Illite Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Sunwoo Illite Business Overview
6.3.3 Sunwoo Illite Illite Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Sunwoo Illite Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Sunwoo Illite Key News
6.4 Argile du Velay
6.4.1 Argile du Velay Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Argile du Velay Business Overview
6.4.3 Argile du Velay Illite Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Argile du Velay Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

