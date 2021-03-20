Global Illite Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Illite is a secondary mineral precipitate, and an example of a phyllosilicate, or layered alumino-silicate. Illite occurs as an altered product of muscovite and feldspar in weathering and hydrothermal environments. Structurally, illite is quite similar to muscovite with slightly more silicon, magnesium, iron, and water and slightly less tetrahedral aluminium and interlayer potassium.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Illite in China, including the following market information:

China Illite Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Illite Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

China Illite Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Illite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Illite production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Illite Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

China Illite Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Feed Grade

In terms of types, industrial grade occupied the largest sales share of 83.59% in 2019.

China Illite Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

China Illite Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Coating and Paint

Rubber and Plastic

Paper Industry

Ceramic Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Feed Industry

Others

In 2019, the consumption volume of coating and paint using accounted for 26.67% of global share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Illite Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Illite Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Illite Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total China Illite Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Chengde Rehe Mining

Yonggung Illite

Sunwoo Illite

Argile du Velay

Guangzhou Teamgo

Lingshou County Antai Mining

Chifeng Hengyuan Mineral

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Illite Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Illite Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Illite Overall Market Size

2.1 China Illite Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Illite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Illite Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Illite Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Illite Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Illite Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Illite Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Illite Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Illite Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Illite Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Illite Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Illite Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Illite Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Illite Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Cosmetic Grade

4.1.4 Feed Grade

4.2 By Type – China Illite Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Illite Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Illite Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Illite Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Illite Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Illite Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Illite Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Illite Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Illite Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Illite Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Coating and Paint

5.1.3 Rubber and Plastic

5.1.4 Paper Industry

5.1.5 Ceramic Industry

5.1.6 Personal Care & Cosmetics

5.1.7 Feed Industry

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Application – China Illite Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Illite Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Illite Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Illite Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Illite Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Illite Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Illite Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Illite Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Illite Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Chengde Rehe Mining

6.1.1 Chengde Rehe Mining Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Chengde Rehe Mining Business Overview

6.1.3 Chengde Rehe Mining Illite Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Chengde Rehe Mining Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Chengde Rehe Mining Key News

6.2 Yonggung Illite

6.2.1 Yonggung Illite Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Yonggung Illite Business Overview

….….Continued

