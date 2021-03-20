Global Illite Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Illite is a secondary mineral precipitate, and an example of a phyllosilicate, or layered alumino-silicate. Illite occurs as an altered product of muscovite and feldspar in weathering and hydrothermal environments. Structurally, illite is quite similar to muscovite with slightly more silicon, magnesium, iron, and water and slightly less tetrahedral aluminium and interlayer potassium.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Illite in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Illite Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Illite Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Japan Illite Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Illite Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Illite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Illite production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Illite Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Japan Illite Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Feed Grade

In terms of types, industrial grade occupied the largest sales share of 83.59% in 2019.

Japan Illite Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Japan Illite Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Coating and Paint

Rubber and Plastic

Paper Industry

Ceramic Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Feed Industry

Others

In 2019, the consumption volume of coating and paint using accounted for 26.67% of global share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Illite Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Illite Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Illite Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Japan Illite Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Chengde Rehe Mining

Yonggung Illite

Sunwoo Illite

Argile du Velay

Guangzhou Teamgo

Lingshou County Antai Mining

Chifeng Hengyuan Mineral

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Illite Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Illite Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Illite Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Illite Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Illite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Illite Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Illite Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Illite Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Illite Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Illite Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Illite Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Illite Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Illite Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Illite Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Illite Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Illite Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Illite Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Industrial Grade

4.1.3 Cosmetic Grade

4.1.4 Feed Grade

4.2 By Type – Japan Illite Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Illite Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Illite Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Illite Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Illite Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Illite Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Illite Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Illite Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Illite Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Illite Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Coating and Paint

5.1.3 Rubber and Plastic

5.1.4 Paper Industry

5.1.5 Ceramic Industry

5.1.6 Personal Care & Cosmetics

5.1.7 Feed Industry

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Application – Japan Illite Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Illite Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Illite Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Illite Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Illite Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Illite Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Illite Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Illite Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Illite Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Chengde Rehe Mining

6.1.1 Chengde Rehe Mining Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Chengde Rehe Mining Business Overview

6.1.3 Chengde Rehe Mining Illite Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Chengde Rehe Mining Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Chengde Rehe Mining Key News

6.2 Yonggung Illite

6.2.1 Yonggung Illite Corporate Summary

….….Continued

