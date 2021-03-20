Global Illite Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Illite is a secondary mineral precipitate, and an example of a phyllosilicate, or layered alumino-silicate. Illite occurs as an altered product of muscovite and feldspar in weathering and hydrothermal environments. Structurally, illite is quite similar to muscovite with slightly more silicon, magnesium, iron, and water and slightly less tetrahedral aluminium and interlayer potassium.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Illite in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Illite Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Illite Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Indonesia Illite Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Illite Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Illite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Illite production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Illite Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Indonesia Illite Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Feed Grade

In terms of types, industrial grade occupied the largest sales share of 83.59% in 2019.

Indonesia Illite Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Indonesia Illite Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Coating and Paint

Rubber and Plastic

Paper Industry

Ceramic Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Feed Industry

Others

In 2019, the consumption volume of coating and paint using accounted for 26.67% of global share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Illite Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Illite Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Illite Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Indonesia Illite Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Chengde Rehe Mining

Yonggung Illite

Sunwoo Illite

Argile du Velay

Guangzhou Teamgo

Lingshou County Antai Mining

Chifeng Hengyuan Mineral

