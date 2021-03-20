All news

Global Inditex, Industria De DiseñoTextil SA in Apparel and Footwear (World) Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

In the fiscal year 2018, Spanish apparel manufacturer Inditex, Industria de Diseño Textil SA continued to report robust sales growth, leading apparel globally despite a weak presence in the key US market. The fast fashion behemoth boasts an unrivalled global footprint and continues to position itself for future success through category expansion and the implementation of its integrated retail strategy, prioritising flagship locations and merging physical and digital operations.

Euromonitor International’s Inditex, Industria de DiseñoTextil SA in Apparel and Footwear (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Apparel and Footwear industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Inditex, Industria de DiseñoTextil SA in Apparel and Footwear (World)

Euromonitor International

October 2019

Scope of the Report

Introduction

State of Play

Exposure to Future Growth

Competitive Positioning

Sustainable Apparel and Digital Retail

Key Findings

Appendix..continue

 

