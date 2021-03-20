Global Indonesia in 2030: The Future Demographic Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

In 2030, Indonesia will be the fourth largest country in the world with a population of 296 million, an increase of 12.0% from 2017. While this represents relatively strong population growth, it will continue to decelerate over this period due to falling birth rates, increasing death rates and negative net migration. Despite strong gains in older age groups, the population will remain relatively young with nearly half aged 30 years or under in 2030.

Get free sample https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3512733-indonesia-in-2030-the-future-demographic

Euromonitor’s Indonesia in 2030: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-pressure-vessel-market-size-study-with-covid-impact-by-product-type-titanium-steel-stainless-steel-nickel-material-zirconium-composite-material-by-application-petrochemical-chemical-coal-chemical-nuclear-power-non-ferrous-metal-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-25

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/methyl-345-trimethoxybenzoate-cas-1916-07-0-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-16

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Indonesia in 2030: The Future Demographic

Euromonitor International

October 2018

Indonesia in 2030..continue

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105