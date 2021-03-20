All news

Global Indoor Cycling Bike Market in Southeast Asia- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Indoor cycling bikes are an increasingly popular style of exercise bike now found in gyms and fitness centers everywhere. Indoor cycling bikes are designed to produce a forward-leaning body position that mimics the positioning on a real road bike. Additionally, a quality indoor cycling bike is typically outfitted with a heavy flywheel that produces a feeling on the pedals much like you get when pedaling a road bike.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Indoor Cycling Bike in Brazil, including the following market information:

Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Market 2019 (%)

The global Indoor Cycling Bike market was valued at 648.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 801.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. While the Indoor Cycling Bike market size in Southeast Asiawas US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Indoor Cycling Bike manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Indoor Cycling Bike production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Magnetic Resistance

Felt Pad Resistance

Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Home

Fitness Club

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Indoor Cycling Bike Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Indoor Cycling Bike Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Peleton

Brunswick Corporation

Nautilus

Precor

Mad Dogg Athletics

Paradigm Health＆Wellness

Keiser Corporation

BH Fitness

Johnson Health

SOLE Treadmills

Sunny

IMPEX

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Indoor Cycling Bike Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast AsiaIndoor Cycling Bike Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..continue

 

