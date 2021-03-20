Global Industrial filtration Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Industrial filtration Market is valued approximately USD 25.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Industrial filtration is used to cleaning and filtering industrial oils. These filtrations are used to separate suspended solid matters from the liquid. These filtration systems filter out the impurities from raw materials to make high quality products. Key driving force of the market growth is stringent government regulation to reduce the amount of harmful effluents being released in the environment by industries. For Instance: According to Clean Energy Solution center as per mission innovation initiative, Ministry of the Energy, Environment, Marine Affairs and the Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME) have invested more than $ 3.40 billion for the research and innovation of the clean energy to control greenhouse emission. Apart from this, growing concerns with global warming, drinking water scarcity, soil degradation is further contributing towards market growth. Furthermore, growing demand from semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sector is anticipated to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, growing renewable energy sources impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Industrial filtration market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing industrial activities and manufacturing sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing industrialization, number of government initiatives to minimize the emission of harmful contaminant, wastewater treatment would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial filtration market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Alfa Laval

Camfil

Cummins

Donaldson

Eaton

Filtration Group

Freudenberg

Lenntech

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Liquid

Air Filtration

By Filter Media:

Activated Carbon/Charcoal

Fiber Glass

Filter Paper

Metal

Non-Woven Fabric

Others

By Industry:

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Process Industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Industrial filtration Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Industrial Filtration Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Industrial Filtration Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Industrial Filtration Market, by Filter Media, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Industrial Filtration Market, by Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Industrial Filtration Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Industrial Filtration Market Dynamics

3.1. Industrial Filtration Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Industrial Filtration Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Industrial Filtration Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Industrial Filtration Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Industrial Filtration Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Industrial Filtration Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Liquid

5.4.2. Air Filtration

Chapter 6. Global Industrial Filtration Market, by Filter Media

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Industrial Filtration Market by Filter Media, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Industrial Filtration Market Estimates & Forecasts by Filter Media 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Industrial Filtration Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Activated Carbon/Charcoal

6.4.2. Fiber Glass

6.4.3. Filter Paper

6.4.4. Metal

6.4.5. Non-Woven Fabric

6.4.6. Others

….. continued

