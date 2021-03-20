All news

Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

IP video surveillance, is a type of surveillance that receives control data and sends image data via the internet. Video surveillance as a service, or VSaaS, is the technology that hosts the hardware and software of video-based security systems in the cloud, so that users can access their IP cameras anywhere they might be through any device and have video footage at their fingertips.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Japan IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market 2019 (%)
The global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS in Japan. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market size in 2020 and the next few years in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Japan IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Hardware
Software
Service

Japan IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Japan IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Retail
Healthcare
Government & Higher Security
Residential
Entertainment & Casino
Banking & Financial Sector
Manufacturing & Corporate
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Axis Communication
Vista IT Solutions
Avigilon
Bosch
Honeywell
Pelco
D-Link Corporation
Genetec
HKVISION, Ltd.
Vivotek
Infinova
Panasonic
Cisco
Milestone Systems Inc.
Costar Technologies
Mobotix AG

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Japan IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Japan IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Japan Manufacturers IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Players in Japan
3.6.1 List of Japan Tier 1 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies
3.6.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies

…..Continued.

