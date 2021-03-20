All news

Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Research Report 2020-2026

IP video surveillance, is a type of surveillance that receives control data and sends image data via the internet. Video surveillance as a service, or VSaaS, is the technology that hosts the hardware and software of video-based security systems in the cloud, so that users can access their IP cameras anywhere they might be through any device and have video footage at their fingertips.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market 2019 (%)
The global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS in South Korea. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market size in 2020 and the next few years in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
South Korea IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Hardware
Software
Service

South Korea IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
South Korea IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Retail
Healthcare
Government & Higher Security
Residential
Entertainment & Casino
Banking & Financial Sector
Manufacturing & Corporate
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Axis Communication
Vista IT Solutions
Avigilon
Bosch
Honeywell
Pelco
D-Link Corporation
Genetec
HKVISION, Ltd.
Vivotek
Infinova
Panasonic
Cisco
Milestone Systems Inc.
Costar Technologies
Mobotix AG

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 South Korea IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 South Korea Manufacturers IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Players in South Korea
3.6.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies
3.6.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies

…..Continued.

