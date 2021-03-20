All news

Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

IP video surveillance, is a type of surveillance that receives control data and sends image data via the internet. Video surveillance as a service, or VSaaS, is the technology that hosts the hardware and software of video-based security systems in the cloud, so that users can access their IP cameras anywhere they might be through any device and have video footage at their fingertips.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Italy IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market 2019 (%)
The global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS in Italy. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market size in 2020 and the next few years in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Italy IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Hardware
Software
Service

Italy IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Italy IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Retail
Healthcare
Government & Higher Security
Residential
Entertainment & Casino
Banking & Financial Sector
Manufacturing & Corporate
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Axis Communication
Vista IT Solutions
Avigilon
Bosch
Honeywell
Pelco
D-Link Corporation
Genetec
HKVISION, Ltd.
Vivotek
Infinova
Panasonic
Cisco
Milestone Systems Inc.
Costar Technologies
Mobotix AG

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Italy IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Italy IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Italy IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Italy IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Italy Manufacturers IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Players in Italy
3.6.1 List of Italy Tier 1 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies
3.6.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies

…..Continued.

