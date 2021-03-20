Global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

IP video surveillance, is a type of surveillance that receives control data and sends image data via the internet. Video surveillance as a service, or VSaaS, is the technology that hosts the hardware and software of video-based security systems in the cloud, so that users can access their IP cameras anywhere they might be through any device and have video footage at their fingertips.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market 2019 (%)

The global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS in Malaysia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market size in 2020 and the next few years in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Malaysia IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Hardware

Software

Service

Malaysia IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Malaysia IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Higher Security

Residential

Entertainment & Casino

Banking & Financial Sector

Manufacturing & Corporate

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Axis Communication

Vista IT Solutions

Avigilon

Bosch

Honeywell

Pelco

D-Link Corporation

Genetec

HKVISION, Ltd.

Vivotek

Infinova

Panasonic

Cisco

Milestone Systems Inc.

Costar Technologies

Mobotix AG

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Malaysia IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Malaysia Manufacturers IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Players in Malaysia

3.6.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies

3.6.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Companies

…..Continued.

