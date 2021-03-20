All news

Global Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Light weight steel frame also known as light steel frame structure, referred to as light steel structure, is a young and very vibrant steel structure system, mainly used in the load-bearing buildings do not bear large loads.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Steel Framing (LSF) in India, including the following market information:
India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)
India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)
Top Five Competitors in India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Light Steel Framing (LSF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Light Steel Framing (LSF) production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)
India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

H-Shaped Steel
C-Shaped Steel
Hollow Pipe
Others
H-shaped steel still occupies the largest market share, accounted for 46.76% in 2019, while c-shaped steel is increasingly popular with the market due to its good material properties, accounted for 32% of the market.

India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)
India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Demand from the commercial accounts for the largest market share, being 63.72% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Total India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
JINGGONG STEEL
CSCEC . LTD
HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE
Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel
Steel Frame Solutions
Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd.
ZHEJIANG SOUTHEAST SPACE FRAME CO., LTD.
Hadley Group
Fuhuang Steel Structure
Zhejiang Zhongnan Construction Group Steel Structure Co., Ltd.
Aegis Metal Framing
Guangzheng Group
MBA Building Supplies

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Overall Market Size
2.1 India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Light Steel Framing (LSF) Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Light Steel Framing (LSF) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Steel Framing (LSF) Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

….….Continued

 

