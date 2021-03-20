Global Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Steel Framing (LSF) in France, including the following market information:

France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)

Top Five Competitors in France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Light Steel Framing (LSF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Light Steel Framing (LSF) production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

H-Shaped Steel

C-Shaped Steel

Hollow Pipe

Others

H-shaped steel still occupies the largest market share, accounted for 46.76% in 2019, while c-shaped steel is increasingly popular with the market due to its good material properties, accounted for 32% of the market.

France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)

France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Demand from the commercial accounts for the largest market share, being 63.72% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Total France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

JINGGONG STEEL

CSCEC . LTD

HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE

Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel

Steel Frame Solutions

Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd.

ZHEJIANG SOUTHEAST SPACE FRAME CO., LTD.

Hadley Group

Fuhuang Steel Structure

Zhejiang Zhongnan Construction Group Steel Structure Co., Ltd.

Aegis Metal Framing

Guangzheng Group

MBA Building Supplies

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Overall Market Size

2.1 France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Light Steel Framing (LSF) Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Steel Framing (LSF) Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Light Steel Framing (LSF) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Steel Framing (LSF) Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Light Steel Framing (LSF) Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Steel Framing (LSF) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 H-Shaped Steel

4.1.3 C-Shaped Steel

4.1.4 Hollow Pipe

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Light Steel Framing (LSF) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 JINGGONG STEEL

6.1.1 JINGGONG STEEL Corporate Summary

6.1.2 JINGGONG STEEL Business Overview

6.1.3 JINGGONG STEEL Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 JINGGONG STEEL Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 JINGGONG STEEL Key News

6.2 CSCEC . LTD

6.2.1 CSCEC . LTD Corporate Summary

6.2.2 CSCEC . LTD Business Overview

6.2.3 CSCEC . LTD Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 CSCEC . LTD Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 CSCEC . LTD Key News

6.3 HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE

6.3.1 HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE Corporate Summary

6.3.2 HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE Business Overview

6.3.3 HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE Key News

6.4 Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel

6.4.1 Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel Business Overview

6.4.3 Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel Key News

6.5 Steel Frame Solutions

6.5.1 Steel Frame Solutions Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Steel Frame Solutions Business Overview

6.5.3 Steel Frame Solutions Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Steel Frame Solutions Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Steel Frame Solutions Key News

6.6 Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd.

6.6.1 Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Business Overview

6.6.3 Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Key News

….….Continued

