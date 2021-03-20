All news

Global Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Light weight steel frame also known as light steel frame structure, referred to as light steel structure, is a young and very vibrant steel structure system, mainly used in the load-bearing buildings do not bear large loads.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Steel Framing (LSF) in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)
Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kiloton)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Light Steel Framing (LSF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Light Steel Framing (LSF) production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)
Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
H-Shaped Steel
C-Shaped Steel
Hollow Pipe
Others

H-shaped steel still occupies the largest market share, accounted for 46.76% in 2019, while c-shaped steel is increasingly popular with the market due to its good material properties, accounted for 32% of the market.

Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kiloton)
Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Demand from the commercial accounts for the largest market share, being 63.72% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Total Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
JINGGONG STEEL
CSCEC . LTD
HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE
Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel
Steel Frame Solutions
Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd.
ZHEJIANG SOUTHEAST SPACE FRAME CO., LTD.
Hadley Group
Fuhuang Steel Structure
Zhejiang Zhongnan Construction Group Steel Structure Co., Ltd.
Aegis Metal Framing
Guangzheng Group
MBA Building Supplies

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Light Steel Framing (LSF) Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Steel Framing (LSF) Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Japan Manufacturers Light Steel Framing (LSF) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Steel Framing (LSF) Players in Japan
3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Light Steel Framing (LSF) Companies
3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Steel Framing (LSF) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 H-Shaped Steel
4.1.3 C-Shaped Steel
4.1.4 Hollow Pipe
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Residential
5.1.3 Commercial
5.2 By Application – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Japan Light Steel Framing (LSF) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 JINGGONG STEEL
6.1.1 JINGGONG STEEL Corporate Summary
6.1.2 JINGGONG STEEL Business Overview
6.1.3 JINGGONG STEEL Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 JINGGONG STEEL Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.1.5 JINGGONG STEEL Key News
6.2 CSCEC . LTD
6.2.1 CSCEC . LTD Corporate Summary
6.2.2 CSCEC . LTD Business Overview
6.2.3 CSCEC . LTD Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 CSCEC . LTD Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.2.5 CSCEC . LTD Key News
6.3 HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE
6.3.1 HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE Corporate Summary
6.3.2 HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE Business Overview
6.3.3 HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.3.5 HONGLU STEEL STRUCTRUE Key News
6.4 Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel
6.4.1 Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel Business Overview
6.4.3 Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel Key News
6.5 Steel Frame Solutions
6.5.1 Steel Frame Solutions Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Steel Frame Solutions Business Overview
6.5.3 Steel Frame Solutions Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Steel Frame Solutions Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Steel Frame Solutions Key News
6.6 Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd.
6.6.1 Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Business Overview
6.6.3 Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Hangxiao Steel Structure Co., Ltd. Key News
6.7 ZHEJIANG SOUTHEAST SPACE FRAME CO., LTD.
6.6.1 ZHEJIANG SOUTHEAST SPACE FRAME CO., LTD. Corporate Summary
6.6.2 ZHEJIANG SOUTHEAST SPACE FRAME CO., LTD. Business Overview
6.6.3 ZHEJIANG SOUTHEAST SPACE FRAME CO., LTD. Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 ZHEJIANG SOUTHEAST SPACE FRAME CO., LTD. Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)
6.7.5 ZHEJIANG SOUTHEAST SPACE FRAME CO., LTD. Key News
6.8 Hadley Group
6.8.1 Hadley Group Corporate Summary
6.8.2 Hadley Group Business Overview
6.8.3 Hadley Group Light Steel Framing (LSF) Major Product Offerings

