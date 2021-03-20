Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Iron Phosphate in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lithium Iron Phosphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Lithium Iron Phosphate production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nano-LiFePO4

Micron-LiFePO4

The production of nano lithium iron phosphate is gradually greater than that of micron lithium iron phosphate. In 2018, Nano-LiFePO4 production is 42185 tons, accounted for 51.86% of global market share, and is expected to reach 65966 tons by the end of 2025, accounted for 56.43% of global market share.

Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

xEV Industry

Power Li-ion Battery Industry

Electrochemical Energy Storage

In 2018, 91.15% of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Material is used in Power Battery Industry. In particular, xEV Industry and Power Li-ion Battery Industry are the two most important applications. In 2018, xEV Industry and Power Li-ion Battery Industry accounted for 83.51% and 7.64% of the downstream applications, respectively.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Johnson Matthey

Aleees

BASF

Formosa Lithium Iron Oxide

Sumitomo Osaka Cement

Guizhou Anda Energy

BTR New Energy Materials

Hunan Shenghua Technology

Pulead Technology Industry

Tianjin STL Energy Technology

Shenzhen Dynanonic

Yantai Zhuoneng

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lithium Iron Phosphate Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Iron Phosphate Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Lithium Iron Phosphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Iron Phosphate Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Lithium Iron Phosphate Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Iron Phosphate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Nano-LiFePO4

4.1.3 Micron-LiFePO4

4.2 By Type – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 xEV Industry

5.1.3 Power Li-ion Battery Industry

5.1.4 Electrochemical Energy Storage

5.2 By Application – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Lithium Iron Phosphate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Johnson Matthey

6.1.1 Johnson Matthey Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Johnson Matthey Business Overview

6.1.3 Johnson Matthey Lithium Iron Phosphate Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Johnson Matthey Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Johnson Matthey Key News

6.2 Aleees

6.2.1 Aleees Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Aleees Business Overview

6.2.3 Aleees Lithium Iron Phosphate Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Aleees Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Aleees Key News

6.3 BASF

6.3.1 BASF Corporate Summary

6.3.2 BASF Business Overview

6.3.3 BASF Lithium Iron Phosphate Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 BASF Key News

….….Continued

