Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Iron Phosphate in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam Lithium Iron Phosphate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Lithium Iron Phosphate Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lithium Iron Phosphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Lithium Iron Phosphate production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Lithium Iron Phosphate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nano-LiFePO4

Micron-LiFePO4

The production of nano lithium iron phosphate is gradually greater than that of micron lithium iron phosphate. In 2018, Nano-LiFePO4 production is 42185 tons, accounted for 51.86% of global market share, and is expected to reach 65966 tons by the end of 2025, accounted for 56.43% of global market share.

Vietnam Lithium Iron Phosphate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

xEV Industry

Power Li-ion Battery Industry

Electrochemical Energy Storage

In 2018, 91.15% of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Material is used in Power Battery Industry. In particular, xEV Industry and Power Li-ion Battery Industry are the two most important applications. In 2018, xEV Industry and Power Li-ion Battery Industry accounted for 83.51% and 7.64% of the downstream applications, respectively.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Johnson Matthey

Aleees

BASF

Formosa Lithium Iron Oxide

Sumitomo Osaka Cement

Guizhou Anda Energy

BTR New Energy Materials

Hunan Shenghua Technology

Pulead Technology Industry

Tianjin STL Energy Technology

Shenzhen Dynanonic

Yantai Zhuoneng

