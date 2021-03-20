Global Low-Light Imaging Market Size study, by Technology (Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS), by Application (Photography, Monitoring, Inspection and Detection, Security & Surveillance), by Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical and Life Sciences, Military & Defense, Industrial, Commercial and Residential Infrastructure) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Low-Light Imaging Market is valued approximately at USD 9.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Low-Light imaging market is on the surging trend in the global scenario. In the present scenario, the Low-Light imaging utilizes a device which is referred as image intensifier to augment available light. The Low-Light imaging market is primarily driven owing to surging penetration rate of low-light image sensing technology precisely in smartphones, escalating deployment of advanced driver assistance systems along with increasing popularity and demand of CMOS Low-Light image sensors in both developed and developing countries. Moreover, the surging penetration of CMOS image sensors precisely for endoscopy applications is creating lucrative opportunity for the growth and development of low-light imaging market. However, Complex & expensive process to deliver low-light imaging technology-based cameras providing high-quality images in the global scenario.
The regional analysis of global Low-Light Imaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging penetration rate of low-light image sensing technology in smartphones along with escalating deployment of advanced driver assistance systems in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to the surging penetration rate of low-light image sensing technology in smartphones and escalating penetration of CMOS image sensors for endoscopy applications which would create lucrative growth opportunities for Low-light imaging in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Sony Corporation
Samsung Group
OmniVision Technologies
ON Semiconductor
Panasonic Corporation
STMicroelectronics Teledyne Technologies International Corp
Pixart Imaging Inc.
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K
Sharp Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS)
Charged-Coupled Device (CCD)
By Application:
Photography
Monitoring, Inspection and Detection
Security and Surveillance
By Vertical:
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Medical and Life Sciences
Military & Defense
Industrial, Commercial and Residential Infrastructure
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Low-Light Imaging Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Low-Light Imaging Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Low-Light Imaging Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Low-Light Imaging Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Low-Light Imaging Market, by Vertical, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Low-Light Imaging Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Low-Light Imaging Market Dynamics
3.1. Low-Light Imaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Low-Light Imaging Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Low-Light Imaging Market, by Technology
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Low-Light Imaging Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Low-Light Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Low-Light Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS)
5.4.2. Charged-Coupled Device (CCD)
Chapter 6. Global Low-Light Imaging Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Low-Light Imaging Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Low-Light Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Low-Light Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Photography
6.4.2. Monitoring, Inspection and Detection
6.4.3. Security and Surveillance
Chapter 7. Global Low-Light Imaging Market, by Vertical
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Low-Light Imaging Market by Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Low-Light Imaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Low-Light Imaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Consumer Electronics
7.4.2. Automotive
7.4.3. Medical and Life Sciences
7.4.4. Military & Defense
7.4.5. Industrial, Commercial and Residential Infrastructure
….. continued
