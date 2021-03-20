All news

Global Low Speed Vehicle Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A low-speed vehicle (LSV) is a legal class of 4-wheel vehicles that have a maximum capable speed typically around 25 mph (40 km/h), and have a minimum capable speed (typically 20 mph (32 km/h)) that allows them to travel on public roads not accessible to all golf carts or neighborhood electric vehicles (NEV).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Speed Vehicle in Germany  , including the following market information:

Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Market 2019 (%)

The global Low Speed Vehicle market was valued at 4327.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5469.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Low Speed Vehicle market size in Germany   was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Low Speed Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Low Speed Vehicle production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electric

Diesel

Gasoline

 

Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Personal Use

Public Utilities

Golf Cart

Sightseeing Cars

Other

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Revenues in Germany  , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany  , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Byvin Corporation

Yogomo

Shifeng

Ingersoll Rand

Dojo

Textron

Lichi

Polaris

Yamaha

GreenWheel EV

Xinyuzhou

Renault

Eagle

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low Speed Vehicle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany   Low Speed Vehicle Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..continue

