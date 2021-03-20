All news

Global Major Appliances in Middle East and Africa Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

The region has recovered from economic uncertainties. Over the forecast period, improved stability is expected to continue driving consumer spending. Store-based retailing maintained dominance. Nonetheless, online retail has been gaining importance, contributing higher share in Israel and Saudi Arabia. Product wise, energy efficiency continued to gain awareness. Though most consumers stay price sensitive, brands that add value through warranty or service show promising performance.

Euromonitor International’s Major Appliances in Middle East and Africa global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. The report also identifies the leading companies/brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the competitive landscape – be it new product developments, technological innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Additionally, trade statistics and producer’s shares will answer questions on where appliances are produced and where they are being exported to, how quickly these units are moving, which companies are producing how much, and whether all categories are behaving in the same way. Collectively, this gives a complete view in both marketing and production planning strategies. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Major Appliances in Middle East and Africa

Euromonitor International

October 2019

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots..continue

