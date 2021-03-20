All news

Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Man-made Vascular Grafts are used to replace, bypass or maintain function of damaged, occluded or diseased blood vessels in small, medium and large diameter.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Man-made Vascular Graft in UK, including the following market information:
UK Man-made Vascular Graft Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Man-made Vascular Graft Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Pcs)
UK Man-made Vascular Graft Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in UK Man-made Vascular Graft Market 2019 (%)

The global Man-made Vascular Graft market was valued at 917.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1105.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Man-made Vascular Graft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Man-made Vascular Graft production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:
UK Man-made Vascular Graft Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Pcs)
UK Man-made Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
EPTFE Man-made Vascular Graft
Polyester Man-made Vascular Graft
PTFE Man-made Vascular Graft

UK Man-made Vascular Graft Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Pcs)
UK Man-made Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cardiovascular diseases
Aneurysm
Vascular occlusion

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Man-made Vascular Graft Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Man-made Vascular Graft Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Man-made Vascular Graft Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Pcs)
Total UK Man-made Vascular Graft Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Getinge
Bard PV
Terumo
W. L. Gore
JUNKEN MEDICAL
B.Braun
LeMaitre Vascular
Suokang

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Man-made Vascular Graft Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Man-made Vascular Graft Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Man-made Vascular Graft Overall Market Size
2.1 UK Man-made Vascular Graft Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 UK Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 UK Man-made Vascular Graft Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Man-made Vascular Graft Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top UK Man-made Vascular Graft Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 UK Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 UK Man-made Vascular Graft Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 UK Man-made Vascular Graft Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Man-made Vascular Graft Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 UK Manufacturers Man-made Vascular Graft Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Man-made Vascular Graft Players in UK
3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Man-made Vascular Graft Companies
3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Man-made Vascular Graft Companies

 

…..continued

 

