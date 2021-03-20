Global Man-made Vascular Graft Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Man-made Vascular Grafts are used to replace, bypass or maintain function of damaged, occluded or diseased blood vessels in small, medium and large diameter.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Man-made Vascular Graft in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Pcs)

Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Market 2019 (%)

The global Man-made Vascular Graft market was valued at 917.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1105.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Man-made Vascular Graft manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Man-made Vascular Graft production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Pcs)

Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

EPTFE Man-made Vascular Graft

Polyester Man-made Vascular Graft

PTFE Man-made Vascular Graft

Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Pcs)

Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cardiovascular diseases

Aneurysm

Vascular occlusion

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Man-made Vascular Graft Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Man-made Vascular Graft Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Pcs)

Total Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Getinge

Bard PV

Terumo

W. L. Gore

JUNKEN MEDICAL

B.Braun

LeMaitre Vascular

Suokang

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Man-made Vascular Graft Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Man-made Vascular Graft Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Man-made Vascular Graft Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Man-made Vascular Graft Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Man-made Vascular Graft Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Man-made Vascular Graft Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Man-made Vascular Graft Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Man-made Vascular Graft Companies

…..continued

