Global MDI Prepolymers Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

MDI prepolymer is a high molecular polymer formed by the reaction of polyisocyanate and polyether or polyester polyol under certain conditions. The prepolymer of polyurethane is simply a reactive semi-finished product obtained by controlling the reaction of polyisocyanate and polyol in a certain proportion. Due to the variety of polyisocyanates and polyols, the reaction ratios are different.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MDI Prepolymers in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the MDI Prepolymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on MDI Prepolymers production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

MDI ( Polyether)

MDI ( Polyester)

Others

MDI/Polvether is the most used type in 2019, with over 67.84% market share.

Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Upholstered Furniture

Automotive Products

Engineering Elastomers

Sole Materials

Runway Adhesive

Construction

Others

Demand of upholstered furniture occupied comparatively largest market share of about 23.45% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total MDI Prepolymers Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total MDI Prepolymers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wanhua Chemical

Huntsman

BASF

Covestro

DOW

Tosoh

LANXESS

Coim Group

Isothane

SAPICI

Diafor Company

Epadur

Shandong INOV Polyurethane

Chemline

Makro Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MDI Prepolymers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MDI Prepolymers Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MDI Prepolymers Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers MDI Prepolymers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MDI Prepolymers Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 MDI Prepolymers Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 MDI Prepolymers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 MDI ( Polyether)

4.1.3 MDI ( Polyester)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Upholstered Furniture

5.1.3 Automotive Products

5.1.4 Engineering Elastomers

5.1.5 Sole Materials

5.1.6 Runway Adhesive

5.1.7 Construction

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia MDI Prepolymers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Wanhua Chemical

6.1.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Wanhua Chemical Business Overview

6.1.3 Wanhua Chemical MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Wanhua Chemical Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Wanhua Chemical Key News

6.2 Huntsman

6.2.1 Huntsman Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Huntsman Business Overview

6.2.3 Huntsman MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Huntsman Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Huntsman Key News

6.3 BASF

6.3.1 BASF Corporate Summary

6.3.2 BASF Business Overview

6.3.3 BASF MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 BASF Key News

6.4 Covestro

6.4.1 Covestro Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Covestro Business Overview

6.4.3 Covestro MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Covestro Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Covestro Key News

6.5 DOW

6.5.1 DOW Corporate Summary

6.5.2 DOW Business Overview

6.5.3 DOW MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 DOW Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 DOW Key News

6.6 Tosoh

6.6.1 Tosoh Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tosoh Business Overview

6.6.3 Tosoh MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Tosoh Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Tosoh Key News

6.7 LANXESS

6.6.1 LANXESS Corporate Summary

6.6.2 LANXESS Business Overview

6.6.3 LANXESS MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 LANXESS Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 LANXESS Key News

6.8 Coim Group

6.8.1 Coim Group Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Coim Group Business Overview

6.8.3 Coim Group MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Coim Group Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Coim Group Key News

6.9 Isothane

6.9.1 Isothane Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Isothane Business Overview

6.9.3 Isothane MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Isothane Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Isothane Key News

6.10 SAPICI

6.10.1 SAPICI Corporate Summary

6.10.2 SAPICI Business Overview

6.10.3 SAPICI MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 SAPICI Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 SAPICI Key News

6.11 Diafor Company

6.11.1 Diafor Company Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Diafor Company MDI Prepolymers Business Overview

6.11.3 Diafor Company MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Diafor Company Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Diafor Company Key News

6.12 Epadur

6.12.1 Epadur Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Epadur MDI Prepolymers Business Overview

6.12.3 Epadur MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Epadur Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Epadur Key News

6.13 Shandong INOV Polyurethane

….….Continued

