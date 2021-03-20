Global MDI Prepolymers Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

MDI prepolymer is a high molecular polymer formed by the reaction of polyisocyanate and polyether or polyester polyol under certain conditions. The prepolymer of polyurethane is simply a reactive semi-finished product obtained by controlling the reaction of polyisocyanate and polyol in a certain proportion. Due to the variety of polyisocyanates and polyols, the reaction ratios are different.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MDI Prepolymers in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand MDI Prepolymers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand MDI Prepolymers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Thailand MDI Prepolymers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand MDI Prepolymers Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the MDI Prepolymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on MDI Prepolymers production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand MDI Prepolymers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand MDI Prepolymers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

MDI ( Polyether)

MDI ( Polyester)

Others

MDI/Polvether is the most used type in 2019, with over 67.84% market share.

Thailand MDI Prepolymers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand MDI Prepolymers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Upholstered Furniture

Automotive Products

Engineering Elastomers

Sole Materials

Runway Adhesive

Construction

Others

Demand of upholstered furniture occupied comparatively largest market share of about 23.45% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total MDI Prepolymers Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total MDI Prepolymers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand MDI Prepolymers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Thailand MDI Prepolymers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wanhua Chemical

Huntsman

BASF

Covestro

DOW

Tosoh

LANXESS

Coim Group

Isothane

SAPICI

Diafor Company

Epadur

Shandong INOV Polyurethane

Chemline

Makro Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MDI Prepolymers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand MDI Prepolymers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand MDI Prepolymers Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand MDI Prepolymers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand MDI Prepolymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand MDI Prepolymers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MDI Prepolymers Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand MDI Prepolymers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand MDI Prepolymers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand MDI Prepolymers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand MDI Prepolymers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MDI Prepolymers Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers MDI Prepolymers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MDI Prepolymers Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 MDI Prepolymers Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 MDI Prepolymers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 MDI ( Polyether)

4.1.3 MDI ( Polyester)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Upholstered Furniture

5.1.3 Automotive Products

5.1.4 Engineering Elastomers

5.1.5 Sole Materials

5.1.6 Runway Adhesive

5.1.7 Construction

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand MDI Prepolymers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Wanhua Chemical

6.1.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Wanhua Chemical Business Overview

6.1.3 Wanhua Chemical MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Wanhua Chemical Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Wanhua Chemical Key News

6.2 Huntsman

6.2.1 Huntsman Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Huntsman Business Overview

6.2.3 Huntsman MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Huntsman Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Huntsman Key News

6.3 BASF

6.3.1 BASF Corporate Summary

6.3.2 BASF Business Overview

6.3.3 BASF MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 BASF Key News

6.4 Covestro

6.4.1 Covestro Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Covestro Business Overview

6.4.3 Covestro MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Covestro Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Covestro Key News

6.5 DOW

6.5.1 DOW Corporate Summary

6.5.2 DOW Business Overview

6.5.3 DOW MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 DOW Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 DOW Key News

6.6 Tosoh

6.6.1 Tosoh Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Tosoh Business Overview

6.6.3 Tosoh MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Tosoh Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Tosoh Key News

6.7 LANXESS

6.6.1 LANXESS Corporate Summary

6.6.2 LANXESS Business Overview

6.6.3 LANXESS MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 LANXESS Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 LANXESS Key News

6.8 Coim Group

6.8.1 Coim Group Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Coim Group Business Overview

6.8.3 Coim Group MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Coim Group Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Coim Group Key News

6.9 Isothane

….….Continued

