Global MDI Prepolymers Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

MDI prepolymer is a high molecular polymer formed by the reaction of polyisocyanate and polyether or polyester polyol under certain conditions. The prepolymer of polyurethane is simply a reactive semi-finished product obtained by controlling the reaction of polyisocyanate and polyol in a certain proportion. Due to the variety of polyisocyanates and polyols, the reaction ratios are different.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MDI Prepolymers in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea MDI Prepolymers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea MDI Prepolymers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea MDI Prepolymers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea MDI Prepolymers Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : https://www.evernote.com/shard/s720/sh/ec308c8d-a546-3fca-7457-dbe1c681d516/eef2ea749b421ec224a7870cebfa89b8

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the MDI Prepolymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on MDI Prepolymers production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea MDI Prepolymers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea MDI Prepolymers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

MDI ( Polyether)

MDI ( Polyester)

Others

ALSO READ : https://indusrtyreports.wordpress.com/2020/01/21/global-string-inverter-market-business-opportunities-target-audience-statistics-growth-potential-trends-company-profiles-global-expansion-and-forecasts-2022/

MDI/Polvether is the most used type in 2019, with over 67.84% market share.

South Korea MDI Prepolymers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea MDI Prepolymers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Upholstered Furniture

Automotive Products

Engineering Elastomers

Sole Materials

Runway Adhesive

Construction

Others

Demand of upholstered furniture occupied comparatively largest market share of about 23.45% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total MDI Prepolymers Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total MDI Prepolymers Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea MDI Prepolymers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea MDI Prepolymers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-torque-actuator-motor-market-is-anticipated-to-attain-cagr-of-1236-by-2023-covid-19-analysis-industry-size-top-key-players-future-plans-trends-growth-challenges-and-forecast-2023-2020-12-23

Wanhua Chemical

Huntsman

BASF

Covestro

DOW

Tosoh

LANXESS

Coim Group

Isothane

SAPICI

Diafor Company

Epadur

Shandong INOV Polyurethane

Chemline

Makro Chemical

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MDI Prepolymers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea MDI Prepolymers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea MDI Prepolymers Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea MDI Prepolymers Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea MDI Prepolymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea MDI Prepolymers Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MDI Prepolymers Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea MDI Prepolymers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea MDI Prepolymers Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea MDI Prepolymers Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea MDI Prepolymers Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MDI Prepolymers Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers MDI Prepolymers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MDI Prepolymers Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 MDI Prepolymers Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 MDI Prepolymers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 MDI ( Polyether)

4.1.3 MDI ( Polyester)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Upholstered Furniture

5.1.3 Automotive Products

5.1.4 Engineering Elastomers

5.1.5 Sole Materials

5.1.6 Runway Adhesive

5.1.7 Construction

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea MDI Prepolymers Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Wanhua Chemical

6.1.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Wanhua Chemical Business Overview

6.1.3 Wanhua Chemical MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Wanhua Chemical Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Wanhua Chemical Key News

6.2 Huntsman

6.2.1 Huntsman Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Huntsman Business Overview

6.2.3 Huntsman MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Huntsman Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Huntsman Key News

6.3 BASF

6.3.1 BASF Corporate Summary

6.3.2 BASF Business Overview

6.3.3 BASF MDI Prepolymers Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 BASF Key News

6.4 Covestro

6.4.1 Covestro Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Covestro Business Overview

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105