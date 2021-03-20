Global Medical Linear Accelerator Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

All news

A linear accelerator is a device that uses high Radio-Frequency (RF) electromagnetic waves to accelerate charged particles (i.e. electrons) to high energies in a linear path, inside a tube like structure called the accelerator waveguide. The resonating cavity frequency of the medical linacs is about 3 billion Hertz (cycles/sec). This is the most common device to treat cancer with external beam radiation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Linear Accelerator in China, including the following market information:
China Medical Linear Accelerator Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Medical Linear Accelerator Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
China Medical Linear Accelerator Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Medical Linear Accelerator Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Linear Accelerator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Medical Linear Accelerator production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:
China Medical Linear Accelerator Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
China Medical Linear Accelerator Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Low-Energy
High-Energy

China Medical Linear Accelerator Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
China Medical Linear Accelerator Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Research Centers

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Medical Linear Accelerator Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Medical Linear Accelerator Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Medical Linear Accelerator Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total China Medical Linear Accelerator Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Varian Medical Systems
Elekta

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Linear Accelerator Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Medical Linear Accelerator Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Medical Linear Accelerator Overall Market Size
2.1 China Medical Linear Accelerator Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Medical Linear Accelerator Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Medical Linear Accelerator Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Linear Accelerator Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Medical Linear Accelerator Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Medical Linear Accelerator Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Medical Linear Accelerator Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Medical Linear Accelerator Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Linear Accelerator Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Medical Linear Accelerator Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Linear Accelerator Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Medical Linear Accelerator Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Linear Accelerator Companies

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

