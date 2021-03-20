All news

Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Ultrasound probe is an essential part of the ultrasonic diagnostic instrument, it can not only transform the electrical signal into ultrasonic signal, but also the ultrasonic signal into electrical signals, with ultrasonic transmission and reception of dual functions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Ultrasound Probe in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market 2019 (%)
The global Medical Ultrasound Probe market was valued at 3506.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3985.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Ultrasound Probe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Medical Ultrasound Probe production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Linear Type
Convex Type
Phased Array Type
Endocavitary Type
Others

Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Ophthalmology
Cardiology
Abdomen
Uterus
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
GE
Philips
Siemens
SonoSite
Toshiba
Samsung Medison
Hitachi
Esaote
Mindray
SIUI
Shenzhen Ruqi
SonoScape

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Medical Ultrasound Probe Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

…continued

 

 

