Global Microencapsulation Market is valued approximately USD 7.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Microencapsulation technique refers to sizes ranging from 1 micrometre to 1 millimetre and is used for masking taste, odor, and activity of the encapsulated structures, which act as functional ingredients for application industries such as pharmaceutical and healthcare. It is the packaging technology of liquid, solid or gaseous materials with thin polymeric coatings and forming small particles called microcapsules. The global Microencapsulation is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic as researchers and scientist are focusing on developing vaccine to fight against coronavirus. The increase in demand for fortified food products with health benefits, increase in demand from the food industry increased R&D activities for process efficiency to enhance market penetration and increased consumer demand for functional products are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 07th May 2019, Givaudan launched Spherulite™ R10, a unique microencapsulated stabilised retinol is more stable and efficient way for skincare. However, high cost associated with the microencapsulated process is the major factor restraining the growth of global Microencapsulation market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Microencapsulation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growing demand and awareness about value-added products for various areas such as nutrition, food, healthcare, and personal care. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Royal Frieslandcampina

Syngenta Crop Protection

Koninklijke DSM

Givaudan

International Flavors & Fragrances

Symrise

Sensient Technologies

Lycored Corp.

Koehler Innovative Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Application:

Pharmaceuticals and healthcare products

Food & beverages

Household and personal care products

Agrochemicals

Construction materials

Textiles

Others

By Technology:

Spray technologies

Emulsion technologies

Dripping technologies

Others

By Core Material:

Pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs

Food additives

Fragrances

Agricultural inputs

Phase change materials

Others

By Shell Material:

Polymers

Gums & resins

Liquids

Carbohydrates

Proteinss

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Microencapsulation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Microencapsulation Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Microencapsulation Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Microencapsulation Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Microencapsulation Market, by Core Material, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Microencapsulation Market, by Shell Material, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Microencapsulation Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Microencapsulation Market Dynamics

3.1. Microencapsulation Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Microencapsulation Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…continued

