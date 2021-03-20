Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Nanoporous materials find several applications as catalyst, absorbent, adsorbent and ion exchangers and are also utilized in guest-host interaction, low dielectric constant mediate, and nano reactor. Moreover, nanoporous materials are also used in biomedical for decontamination and inhibiting bacteria; for filtration in hemodialysis; and for slowing drug release.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microporous and Mesoporous Materials in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Microporous and Mesoporous Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Microporous and Mesoporous Materials production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Microporous Materials (Less than 2 nm)

Mesoporous Materials (2-50 nm)

On the basis of product type, the microporous materials (Less than 2 nm) segment is projected to

account for the largest market share during the forecast period; this segment is estimated to account for 53.27% revenue market share in 2026.

Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Refining and Petrochemicals

Water Treatment

Air Purification

Mercury Control

Agriculture and Aquaculture

Food & Beverages

Industrial Processes

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Others

The refining and petrochemicals held the largest share in the global microporous and mesoporous materials in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Competitors Sales, by Players

2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kuraray

BASF

Cabot Norit

Jacobi Carbons

Ingevity Corporation

Dow Corning

Wacker Chemicals

Shin-Etsu

Momentive Performance Materials

Honeywell International Inc（UOP）

Axens

CECA (Arkema)

Zeolyst

Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon

Gelest

ADA-ES

Haycarb

Clariant

CHALCO

Huber

Zeochem AG

Porocel Industries

Grace Davison

Sumimoto

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Microporous Materials (Less than 2 nm)

4.1.3 Mesoporous Materials (2-50 nm)

4.2 By Type – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Refining and Petrochemicals

5.1.3 Water Treatment

5.1.4 Air Purification

5.1.5 Mercury Control

5.1.6 Agriculture and Aquaculture

5.1.7 Food & Beverages

5.1.8 Industrial Processes

5.1.9 Medical & Pharmaceuticals

5.1.10 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Kuraray

6.1.1 Kuraray Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Kuraray Business Overview

6.1.3 Kuraray Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Kuraray Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Kuraray Key News

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 BASF Corporate Summary

6.2.2 BASF Business Overview

6.2.3 BASF Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 BASF Key News

6.3 Cabot Norit

….….Continued

