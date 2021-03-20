Global Mobile Games Market Size study, by Type (Action and Adventure, Arcade, Role playing, Sports, Others), by Application (Smartphone, Tablet, Smartwatch, PDA, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Mobile Games Market is valued approximately at USD 62.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A mobile game is a game played on a smartphone/tablet, feature phone, personal digital assistant (PDA), portable media player, smartwatch or graphic calculator. Recently, mobile games are typically downloaded from mobile operator’s portal as well as from an app store. But in some cases, mobile games are preloaded in the handheld devices by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or by the mobile operator when bought, through infrared connection, Bluetooth, or memory card. Growing proliferation of smartphones and tablets, shift consumer preference from computer games to smartphone games, along with increasing availability of a diverse range of gaming genres are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Pew Research it was estimated that more than 5 billion people has mobile devices in 2016 globally. Moreover, as per the study of Statista, user penetration in consumer electronics is around 23.7% in 2019 and is expected to reach 33.5% by 2023. This in turn is projected to augment the demand for Mobile Games across the world. However, Low monetization rate of players is the major factor challenging the growth of global mobile games market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Mobile Games Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing preference towards mobile gaming among children and rising number of smartphone users in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Supercell Oy

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Electronic Arts Inc.

Kabam, Inc.

Zynga Inc.

Gameloft

Glu Mobile Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Action and Adventure

Arcade

Role playing

Sports

Others

By Application:

Smartphone

Tablet

Smartwatch

PDA

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Games Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Mobile Games Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Mobile Games Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Mobile Games Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Mobile Games Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Mobile Games Market Dynamics

3.1. Mobile Games Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Mobile Games Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Mobile Games Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Mobile Games Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Mobile Games Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Mobile Games Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Action and Adventure

5.4.2. Arcade

5.4.3. Role playing

5.4.4. Sports

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Mobile Games Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Mobile Games Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Mobile Games Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Mobile Games Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Smartphone

6.4.2. Tablet

6.4.3. Smartwatch

6.4.4. PDA

6.4.5. Others

….. continued

