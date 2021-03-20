All news

Global Motorized Quadricycles Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Motorized quadricycles are small and fuel-efficient vehicles used for local transportation in rural and urban areas. Motorized quadricycles have emerged as an alternative to small city cars and motorcycles. With a speed range of 45 – 100 kmph and weight of up to 400-500 kg (Does not include battery weight), motorized quadricycles have become a popular means of internal transportation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorized Quadricycles in India    , including the following market information:

India  Motorized Quadricycles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India  Motorized Quadricycles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

India  Motorized Quadricycles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in India  Motorized Quadricycles Market 2019 (%)

The global Motorized Quadricycles market was valued at 1157.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1510.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. While the Motorized Quadricycles market size in India  was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Motorized Quadricycles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Motorized Quadricycles production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India  Motorized Quadricycles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

India  Motorized Quadricycles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Light Quadricycles

Heavy Quadricycles

Light quadricycles refers to motor vehicles with four wheels whose unladen mass is not more than 425 kg. Heavy quadricycles refers to more than 450 kg (600 kg for vehicles intended for carrying goods), with a design payload not more than 200 kg (passenger) or 1000 kg (goods), and whose maximum net engine power does not exceed 15 kW. Because of its good performance and load-bearing capacity, heavy quadricycles dominates the motorized quadricycles market, with 75% market share in 2019, and has a leading growth trend in the next few years.

India  Motorized Quadricycles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

India  Motorized Quadricycles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Motorized quadricycles has acquired increasing significance in the fields of household (personal usage), which accounts for nearly 85.93% of total downstream consumption in 2019.

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Revenues in India    , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Revenues Share in India    , by Players 2019 (%)

Total India  Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total India  Motorized Quadricycles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Aixam

Ligier

Club Car

Bajaj Auto

Chatenet

Renault Twizy

Tazzari Zero

Casalini

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Motorized Quadricycles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India  Motorized Quadricycles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: India  Motorized Quadricycles Overall Market Size

2.1 India  Motorized Quadricycles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India  Motorized Quadricycles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India  Motorized Quadricycles Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026..continue

 

