Global Mycotoxin testing Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Sample (Food and Feed), by Technology (Chromatography & Spectroscopy and Immunoassay-Based), by Type (Aflatoxins, Ochratoxins, Fumonisins, Deoxynivalenol, Trichothecenes, Zearalenone, Patulin and others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Mycotoxin testing Market is valued approximately USD 910.34 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Mycotoxin is referred to secondary metabolites of molds which foul the crops & flora. Mycotoxin has the abilities of causing infection to each humans & animals. They are poisonous chemical merchandise which might be made through the fungi that colonize the grains. Many species can produce the same mycotoxins, but numerous styles of mycotoxin may be produced through single species. The global rise in population across the globe and escalating demand for food is propelling the demand for mycotoxin test to avoid the consumption of contaminated food. According to the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) of the UN (United Nations), approximately 25% of food that are produced in the world consist of mycotoxins, are secondary mold metabolites and are toxic by nature. Approximately there are 400 known categories of mycotoxins which are of different compound classes, among them 25 are common due to their happening. In addition, growth in international trade and strict government norms regarding mycotoxins testing is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, lack of food control systems, technology, infrastructure, and resources in developing countries is hampering the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Mycotoxin testing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of stringent government regulation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growth in consumer awareness and consumer population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mycotoxin testing Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
SGS
Bureau Veritas
Intertek
Eurofins
ALS Als Limited
Neogen
AsureQquality
Microbac
Romer Labs
Mérieux Nutrisciences
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Sample offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Sample:
Food
Feed
By Technology:
Chromatography & Spectroscopy
Immunoassay-Based
By Type:
Aflatoxins
Ochratoxins
Fumonisins
Deoxynivalenol
Trichothecenes
Zearalenone
Patulin
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Mycotoxin testing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Sample, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Dynamics
3.1. Mycotoxin Testing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Sample
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Mycotoxin Testing Market by Sample, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sample 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Mycotoxin Testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Food
5.4.2. Feed
Chapter 6. Global Mycotoxin Testing Market, by Technology
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Mycotoxin Testing Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Mycotoxin Testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Chromatography & Spectroscopy
6.4.2. Immunoassay-Based
…continued
