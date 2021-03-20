Global Natura & Co in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Natura&Co has made another bold move and acquired Avon Products Inc. The acquisition will enable it to expand its geographic footprint, as well as increase its presence in one of the fastest categories within beauty and personal care – colour cosmetics. The integration of both The Body Shop and Avon will require significant resources, while external challenges will continue to force Natura&Co to respond rapidly and effectively to market changes.

Euromonitor International's Natura & Co in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in Beauty and Personal Care industry.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

