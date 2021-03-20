Global NDT Services Market is valued approximately at USD 6.18 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Non-destructive testing (NDT) can be defined as a process of testing, inspecting or measuring components or materials for discontinuities, or modifications in features without extinguishing the serviceability of the part or system. Non-destructive testing (NDT) covers an extensive group of techniques utilized to assess the properties of a material, product, part, weld, or system without substantially affecting the integrity of the unit being investigated or inspected under the test procedure. Outsourcing of NDT services to third party service providers, aging infrastructure and increasing need for maintenance and availability of different NDT methods according to the requirement to ensure quality inspection, and stringent government regulations regarding public safety and product quality are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing infrastructure development in emerging economies along with surging utilization for NDT inspection services in power generation sector is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, high cost of NDT services, and lack of skilled workforce are the few factors responsible for the hindering the growth of global NDT Services market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global NDT Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the establishment of several supportive regulations by the government, mandating companies to use NDT services and wide presence of oil refineries in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing infrastructural development, and rising construction of power plants is expected to drive the growth of Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Oil and Gas Digital Solutions

Mistras Group

TUV Rheinland

Ashtead Technology

Intertek Group PLC

Zetec Inc.

Rockwood Service Corporation

Yxlon International GmbH

Applus+

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technique:

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiographic Testing

Others

By Service:

Inspection Services

Equipment Rental Services

Calibration Services

Training Services

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Public Infrastructure

Power Generation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global NDT Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. NDT Services Market, by Technique, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. NDT Services Market, by Service, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. NDT Services Market, by Vertical, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. NDT Services Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global NDT Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global NDT Services Market Dynamics

3.1. NDT Services Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global NDT Services Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global NDT Services Market, by Technique

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global NDT Services Market by Technique, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global NDT Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technique 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. NDT Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Visual Inspection Testing

5.4.2. Magnetic Particle Testing

5.4.3. Liquid Penetrant Testing

5.4.4. Eddy-Current Testing

5.4.5. Ultrasonic Testing

5.4.6. Radiographic Testing

5.4.7. Others

Chapter 6. Global NDT Services Market, by Service

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global NDT Services Market by Service, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global NDT Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. NDT Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Inspection Services

6.4.2. Equipment Rental Services

6.4.3. Calibration Services

6.4.4. Training Services

Chapter 7. Global NDT Services Market, by Vertical

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global NDT Services Market by Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global NDT Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. NDT Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Manufacturing

7.4.2. Oil & Gas

7.4.3. Aerospace

7.4.4. Automotive

7.4.5. Public Infrastructure

7.4.6. Power Generation

7.4.7. Others

….. continued

