Global Needle-Free Injection System Market is valued approximately USD 12 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Needle free injection system are type pf medical injection syringe used to deliver medication into the patient’s body without piercing the skin without piercing the skin with the conventional needles. These needles free injection system technology is gaining tracking as this eliminates the skin hazards and problems of bleeding or bruising. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorder are key driving forces of the needle free injection systems market growth. For instance, diabetic patients requiring regular glucose monitoring use needles that increases the risk of pain and infection among the individual. Use of needle free devices offer painless delivery and also reduce the risk of infection. Thus, rising number of diabetic patients worldwide is projected to boost the demand for needle free injection system market. Apart from this, Major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing incidence of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries, increasing demand for self-injection devices. Furthermore, rising demand for biosimilars and vaccination, advantages of drug delivery technology is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of development impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Needle-Free Injection System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, increasing healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Needle-Free Injection System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Endo International PLC

Pharmajet

Bioject Medical Technologies Inc. (Acquired By Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Medical International Technology, Inc. (MIT)

Injex Pharma AG

National Medical Products, Inc.

Valeritas, Inc.

European Pharma Group

Penject Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors

By Technology:

Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors

Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors

By Product:

Fillable Needle-Free Injectors

Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors

By Usability:

Disposable Needle-Free Injectors

Reusable Needle-Free Injectors

By Site of Delivery:

Subcutaneous Injectors

Intramuscular Injectors

Intradermal Injectors

By Application:

Vaccine Delivery

Insulin Delivery

Oncology

Pain Management

Other Applications

By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Needle-Free Injection System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Needle-Free Injection System Market, by product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Needle-Free Injection System Market, by usability, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Needle-Free Injection System Market, by site of delivery, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.7. Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.8. Needle-Free Injection System Market, by End user, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market Dynamics

3.1. Needle-Free Injection System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Needle-Free Injection System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Liquid-Based Needle-Free Injectors

5.4.2. Projectile/Depot-Based Needle-Free Injectors

5.4.3. Powder-Based Needle Free Injectors

Chapter 6. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Needle-Free Injection System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors

6.4.2. Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

6.4.3. Laser-Powered Needle-Free Injectors

6.4.4. Vibration-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Chapter 7. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Product

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Needle-Free Injection System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Fillable Needle-Free Injectors

7.4.2. Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors

Chapter 8. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Usability

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Needle-Free Injection System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Disposable Needle-Free Injectors

8.4.2. Reusable Needle-Free Injectors

Chapter 9. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market, by Site of Delivery

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market by Site of Delivery, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Needle-Free Injection System Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

9.4. Needle-Free Injection System Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Subcutaneous Injectors

9.4.2. Intramuscular Injectors

9.4.3. Intradermal Injectors

….. continued

