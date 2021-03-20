Global Needles Market is valued approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.80 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Needles are utilized with injections to deliver medicines to the body. This includes numerous applications like dental, surgeries, blood collection, and many others. High prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe coupled with rising geriatric population are key driving forces of the market growth. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, the occurrance of death due to cardiovascular diseases was about 17.6 million in 2016, and a number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030. Similarly, according to the International Diabetic Federation, the number of diabetic patients is growing at a significant pace. As per the source the number of diabetic patients in 2015 were reported to be approximately 425 million globally and this number is estimated to grow to about 578 million by 2030 and projected to increase to 700 million by 2045. Surging number patients with chronic disorder is increasing the requirement of treatment thereby increasing the adoption of needles. Apart from this surging number of hospitals and clinics in the developing countries is further creating significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, lack of a skilled workforce coupled with needle stick injuries and infections impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

ALSO READ : https://uberant.com/article/821374-tetrahydrofuran-market-forecast-to-2023/

The regional analysis of global Needles market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as high prevalence of chronic diseases, geriatric population, increasing number of hospitals and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Needles market across Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearch2020.hatenablog.com/entry/2020/02/21/153021

Major market player included in this report are:

Hamilton Company

Medtronic PLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker Corporation

Ethicon, Inc. (Subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Unimed SA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Terumo Corporation

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/30/1893811/0/en/All-Terrain-Cranes-Market-2019-Classification-Application-Industry-Chain-Overview-SWOT-Analysis-and-Competitive-Landscape-To-2023.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Conventional Needles

Safety Needles

By Product:

Suture Needles

Blood Collection Needles

Ophthalmic Needles

Dental Needles

Insufflation Needles

Pen Needles

Other Needles

By Delivery Mode:

Hypodermic Needles

Intravenous Needles

Intramuscular Needles

Intraperitoneal Needles

By Material:

Glass Needles

Plastic Needles

Stainless Steel/Metallic Needles

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Needles

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Home Healthcare

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Needles Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Needles Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Needles Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Needles Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Needles Market, by Delivery Mode, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Needles Market, by Material, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Needles Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Needles Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Needles Market Dynamics

3.1. Needles Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Needles Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Needles Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Needles Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Needles Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Needles Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Conventional Needles

5.4.2. Safety Needles

Chapter 6. Global Needles Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Needles Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Needles Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Needles Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Suture Needles

6.4.2. Blood Collection Needles

6.4.3. Ophthalmic Needles

6.4.4. Dental Needles

6.4.5. Insufflation Needles

6.4.6. Pen Needles

6.4.7. Other Needles

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105