Global Needles Market is valued approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.80 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Needles are utilized with injections to deliver medicines to the body. This includes numerous applications like dental, surgeries, blood collection, and many others. High prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe coupled with rising geriatric population are key driving forces of the market growth. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, the occurrance of death due to cardiovascular diseases was about 17.6 million in 2016, and a number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030. Similarly, according to the International Diabetic Federation, the number of diabetic patients is growing at a significant pace. As per the source the number of diabetic patients in 2015 were reported to be approximately 425 million globally and this number is estimated to grow to about 578 million by 2030 and projected to increase to 700 million by 2045. Surging number patients with chronic disorder is increasing the requirement of treatment thereby increasing the adoption of needles. Apart from this surging number of hospitals and clinics in the developing countries is further creating significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, lack of a skilled workforce coupled with needle stick injuries and infections impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Needles market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as high prevalence of chronic diseases, geriatric population, increasing number of hospitals and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Needles market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Hamilton Company
Medtronic PLC
Becton, Dickinson and Company
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Stryker Corporation
Ethicon, Inc. (Subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson)
Boston Scientific Corporation
Unimed SA
Novo Nordisk A/S
Terumo Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Conventional Needles
Safety Needles
By Product:
Suture Needles
Blood Collection Needles
Ophthalmic Needles
Dental Needles
Insufflation Needles
Pen Needles
Other Needles
By Delivery Mode:
Hypodermic Needles
Intravenous Needles
Intramuscular Needles
Intraperitoneal Needles
By Material:
Glass Needles
Plastic Needles
Stainless Steel/Metallic Needles
Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Needles
By End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centres
Home Healthcare
Other End Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Needles Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Needles Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Needles Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Needles Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Needles Market, by Delivery Mode, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Needles Market, by Material, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.6. Needles Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Needles Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Needles Market Dynamics
3.1. Needles Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Needles Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Needles Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Needles Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Needles Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Needles Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Conventional Needles
5.4.2. Safety Needles
Chapter 6. Global Needles Market, by Product
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Needles Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Needles Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Needles Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Suture Needles
6.4.2. Blood Collection Needles
6.4.3. Ophthalmic Needles
6.4.4. Dental Needles
6.4.5. Insufflation Needles
6.4.6. Pen Needles
6.4.7. Other Needles
….. continued
