Global Next Generation Households: How Playtime Evolves to 2022 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Next Generation Households: How Playtime Evolves to 2022

As millennials finally start to form families, the make-up of households is expected to change dramatically by 2022, with smaller, tech-focused, urban households becoming the norm. As such, the way children play will also change, with more emphasis on connected, interactive toys that can fit into the new hi-tech household ecosystem. In addition, new technologies will further blur the line between the physical and digital world, impacting licensing, gaming, and more.

Euromonitor International’s Next Generation Households: How Playtime Evolves to 2022 global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

Next Generation Households: How Playtime Evolves to 2022

Euromonitor International

October 2018

Introduction

The New Household Demography

Truly Connected Homes

Playing in a New Technological Landscape

Age Compression and New Media Concepts

Appendix..continue

 

