Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Nicotinamide mononucleotide (“NMN”, “NAMN”, and “β-NMN”) is a nucleotide derived from ribose and nicotinamide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Content Below 98%

Content Above 98%

Content≥98% is the most used type in 2019, with over 99% market share.

Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Health care products

Cosmetics

Others

On global scale, health care products is the biggest downstream market,with 99.85% of total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GeneHarbor

Herbalmax

Genex Formulas

Shinkowa Pharmaceutical

Maac10 Formulas

Bontac

Shandong Sihuan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

EffePharm

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Content Below 98%

4.1.3 Content Above 98%

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, 2021-2026

….….Continued

