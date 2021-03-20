All news

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Nicotinamide mononucleotide (“NMN”, “NAMN”, and “β-NMN”) is a nucleotide derived from ribose and nicotinamide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

ALSO READ : https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/05/biomaterials-market-size-share_15.html

Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Content Below 98%
Content Above 98%

ALSO READ : http://energyandpower.mystrikingly.com/blog/global-direct-drive-gearless-wind-turbine-market-analysis-cost-production

Content≥98% is the most used type in 2019, with over 99% market share.

Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Health care products
Cosmetics
Others
On global scale, health care products is the biggest downstream market,with 99.85% of total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/truck-rental-market-2020-size-projection-key-players-research-insights-business-overview-and-emerging-trends-by-2023-2020-12-28

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
GeneHarbor
Herbalmax
Genex Formulas
Shinkowa Pharmaceutical
Maac10 Formulas
Bontac
Shandong Sihuan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
EffePharm

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Thailand Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

….….Continued

 

   CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Size 2021, SWOT Analysis by Key Players include: Modula, Kardex Remstar, Hanel, Interlake Mecalux, AutoCrib, Inc.(Lauyans and Co.), MDCI Automation (Sapient Automation), SencorpWhite, System Logistics, Schaefer Systems International, Effimat Storage Technology, Constructor Group (Kasten and Dexion), Weland Lagersystem, Ferretto Group, ICAM, Zecchetti, DMW&H,

anita_adroit

The recent report on the Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market focuses on some of the important aspects of this business space. Further, the report contains recent updates, market requests and pivotal business techniques that that help the industry along with the businesses operating in it. The business strategies mentioned in the report are thoroughly […]
All news

Convertible Container Ship Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026 Available at Research Reports World

sambit

Global “Convertible Container Ship Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Convertible Container Ship industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Convertible Container Ship market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Convertible Container Ship Market report also tracks the […]
All news

Global Digital Banking Multichannel Integration Solutions Market 2027 Key Companies Analysis – Tata Consultancy Services, Temenos, ebankIT, IBM, Dais Software, Wipro

anita_adroit

The most recent record on the Global Digital Banking Multichannel Integration Solutions Market offers granular investigation of different perspectives that have been having a significant impact in the business development which incorporates measurable information base in regards to the benefit drifts, the diagrams relating to development designs, industry specialists, consolidations, acquisitions, evaluating designs, production examples, […]