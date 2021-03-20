Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Nicotinamide mononucleotide (“NMN”, “NAMN”, and “β-NMN”) is a nucleotide derived from ribose and nicotinamide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) in China, including the following market information:

China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

ALSO READ : https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2020/05/oleo-chemicals-market-trends-sales_15.html

Top Five Competitors in China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

ALSO READ : http://energyandpower.mystrikingly.com/blog/superconducting-wire-market-size-sales-revenue-comprehensive-research-study

& (Kg)

China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Content Below 98%

Content Above 98%

Content≥98% is the most used type in 2019, with over 99% market share.

China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Health care products

Cosmetics

Others

On global scale, health care products is the biggest downstream market,with 99.85% of total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/meat-tenderizing-agents-market-is-estimated-to-grow-at-a-cagr-over-7-by-2024-2020-12-28

Total China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GeneHarbor

Herbalmax

Genex Formulas

Shinkowa Pharmaceutical

Maac10 Formulas

Bontac

Shandong Sihuan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

EffePharm

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Overall Market Size

2.1 China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Content Below 98%

4.1.3 Content Above 98%

4.2 By Type – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Health care products

5.1.3 Cosmetics

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 GeneHarbor

6.1.1 GeneHarbor Corporate Summary

6.1.2 GeneHarbor Business Overview

6.1.3 GeneHarbor Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 GeneHarbor Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 GeneHarbor Key News

6.2 Herbalmax

6.2.1 Herbalmax Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Herbalmax Business Overview

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105