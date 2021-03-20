All news

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Nicotinamide mononucleotide (“NMN”, “NAMN”, and “β-NMN”) is a nucleotide derived from ribose and nicotinamide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) in France, including the following market information:
France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Content Below 98%
Content Above 98%
Content≥98% is the most used type in 2019, with over 99% market share.

France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Health care products
Cosmetics
Others
On global scale, health care products is the biggest downstream market,with 99.85% of total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
GeneHarbor
Herbalmax
Genex Formulas
Shinkowa Pharmaceutical
Maac10 Formulas
Bontac
Shandong Sihuan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
EffePharm

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Overall Market Size
2.1 France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….….Continued

