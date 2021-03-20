Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Nicotinamide mononucleotide (“NMN”, “NAMN”, and “β-NMN”) is a nucleotide derived from ribose and nicotinamide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Indonesia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market 2019 (%)

The global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market was valued at 63 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 87 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. While the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Indonesia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Content Below 98%

Content Above 98%

Content≥98% is the most used type in 2019, with over 99% market share.

Indonesia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Indonesia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Health care products

Cosmetics

Others

On global scale, health care products is the biggest downstream market,with 99.85% of total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total Indonesia Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GeneHarbor

Herbalmax

Genex Formulas

Shinkowa Pharmaceutical

Maac10 Formulas

Bontac

Shandong Sihuan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

EffePharm

TABLE OF CONTENT: