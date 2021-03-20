Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Nicotinamide mononucleotide (“NMN”, “NAMN”, and “β-NMN”) is a nucleotide derived from ribose and nicotinamide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Content Below 98%

Content Above 98%

Content≥98% is the most used type in 2019, with over 99% market share.

Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Health care products

Cosmetics

Others

On global scale, health care products is the biggest downstream market,with 99.85% of total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players

2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GeneHarbor

Herbalmax

Genex Formulas

Shinkowa Pharmaceutical

Maac10 Formulas

Bontac

Shandong Sihuan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

EffePharm

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Content Below 98%

4.1.3 Content Above 98%

4.2 By Type – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Health care products

5.1.3 Cosmetics

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 GeneHarbor

6.1.1 GeneHarbor Corporate Summary

6.1.2 GeneHarbor Business Overview

6.1.3 GeneHarbor Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 GeneHarbor Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 GeneHarbor Key News

6.2 Herbalmax

6.2.1 Herbalmax Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Herbalmax Business Overview

6.2.3 Herbalmax Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Herbalmax Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Herbalmax Key News

6.3 Genex Formulas

6.3.1 Genex Formulas Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Genex Formulas Business Overview

….….Continued

