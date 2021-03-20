All news

Global Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Noise and vibration coatings are a type of coatings which can be used to effectively control vibration and sound transmission by applying on the surface of the noise-generating equipment or the substrate of noise transmission, thereby playing the role of noise reduction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Noise and Vibration Coatings in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Noise and Vibration Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Noise and Vibration Coatings production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Acrylic Based
PTFE Based
Rubber Based
Others
By type，acrylic based is the most commonly used type, with about 75% market share in 2019.

Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Marine
Appliances
Duct Work
Industrial Machinery
Others
The main application area of noise and vibration coatings is automotive. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 50.13%.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Henkel
Sika
Mascoat
3M
BASF
Lord
Dow
PPG
Miba
Daubert Chem
PABCO Gypsum
Whitford
Auson
Verotek
Feilu

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Noise and Vibration Coatings Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Noise and Vibration Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise and Vibration Coatings Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Acrylic Based
4.1.3 PTFE Based
4.1.4 Rubber Based
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Sales & Forecasts

….….Continued

 

