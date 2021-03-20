Global Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Noise and vibration coatings are a type of coatings which can be used to effectively control vibration and sound transmission by applying on the surface of the noise-generating equipment or the substrate of noise transmission, thereby playing the role of noise reduction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Noise and Vibration Coatings in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.articlebiz.com/review_article/yvtjovdk/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Noise and Vibration Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Noise and Vibration Coatings production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Acrylic Based

PTFE Based

Rubber Based

Others

By type，acrylic based is the most commonly used type, with about 75% market share in 2019.

ALSO READ : https://uberant.com/article/679852-wired-drill-pipe-industry-revenue-growth-predicted-by-2020-2023/

Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Marine

Appliances

Duct Work

Industrial Machinery

Others

The main application area of noise and vibration coatings is automotive. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 50.13%.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/uv-adhesives-market-trends-analysis-by-key-manufacturers-trends-growth-and-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2022-2020-12-28

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Henkel

Sika

Mascoat

3M

BASF

Lord

Dow

PPG

Miba

Daubert Chem

PABCO Gypsum

Whitford

Auson

Verotek

Feilu

TABLE OF CONTENT: